Representative Cummings was a man of action, introducing numerous bills and initiatives to address health disparities that he knew had a profound effect on the lives of his constituents. During this Congress alone, he was instrumental in establishing the Black Maternal Health Caucus to improve maternal health for African American women who are three times more likely than women of other races to die from preventable, pregnancy-related complications. He also introduced the Henrietta Lacks Enhancing Cancer Research Act, which will study barriers that cause under-representation of African Americans in clinical trials.