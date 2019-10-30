Rep. Elijah Cummings was an inspiration to all of us at Kaiser Permanente and to the residents of Baltimore, serving as a champion for health equity, authentic community engagement and social justice. The congressman believed that all Americans have the right to accessible, affordable health care, calling the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act the most important vote he cast in his career (“Elijah Cummings: the ‘greatest of us all,'” Oct. 25).
We are proud that this tireless health advocate expressed strong support for our numerous community partnerships, especially our Future Baltimore partnership with Bon Secours Mercy Health, The Anchor Group and Fayette Street Outreach Neighborhood Association to improve health and economic outcomes in West Baltimore where he grew up and then represented throughout his political career.
Representative Cummings was a man of action, introducing numerous bills and initiatives to address health disparities that he knew had a profound effect on the lives of his constituents. During this Congress alone, he was instrumental in establishing the Black Maternal Health Caucus to improve maternal health for African American women who are three times more likely than women of other races to die from preventable, pregnancy-related complications. He also introduced the Henrietta Lacks Enhancing Cancer Research Act, which will study barriers that cause under-representation of African Americans in clinical trials.
We are grateful to have been able to work with Congressman Cummings to improve community health, not just for our members, but for residents in communities of need throughout Baltimore, a city he loved dearly. We will continue to find inspiration in his words, his work and the legacy he leaves behind.
Kim Horn, Rockville
The writer is regional president of Kaiser Permanente.
Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.