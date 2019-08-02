Gerrymandering is big part of the 7th’s problems

You missed the real point with your cute attempt to prove the silliness of one of the President Donald Trump’s loudest bloviators (“Alternative Fact of the Week: Take the Sean Hannity challenge,” Aug. 1). You did succeed, albeit inadvertently, in highlighting the ridiculously gerrymandered nature of the 7th Congressional District.
The sad fact that you missed is that this proves that the voices most in need of representation in the 7th are diluted, if not completely drowned out, by being artificially included with much wealthier areas. Your smug approach missed the inequality and unfairness that is a result of gerrymandered districts. They are all about the politicians and not the people.
And by the way, I don’t like Sean Hannity either.
Jess Gardner, Towson
