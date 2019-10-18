Our nation, state, city and the communities Elijah Cummings so ably served have lost a great man, and I have lost a great friend and colleague (“Rep. Elijah Cummings was a skilled politician and staunch defender of Baltimore,” Oct. 17). Elijah Cummings was the epitome of the term public servant.
From our days a half century ago at City College, through our formative years in public service, working our way through the political process and culminating in our work together in the Maryland General Assembly, I valued his friendship and advice. Even though he sat high in Washington D.C. as a national leader, Elijah would reach down to the least of thee to offer help and assistance.
We were blessed to have him with us. His legacy will live forever!
Nathaniel J. McFadden, Baltimore
The writer, a Democrat, represented District 45 (Baltimore City) in the Maryland Senate from 1995 to 2019.
