The people who are running for the late Rep. Elijah Cummings’ Congressional seat need to remember first and foremost that they are being elected to serve not only Baltimore, but the majority of Howard County and a large section of northern Baltimore County, both of which have a diverse population (“Three who eulogized Rep. Elijah Cummings at funeral in Baltimore now running against each other for his seat,” Nov. 13).
They need to be aware of the entire population’s needs of the district, not just one area. They need to drop the race card rhetoric and focus on the needs of the constituents. It’s a shame that when one listens to the candidates so far it’s all about Baltimore and one would never know the seat covers the area it does. Of course, the mainstream media makes sure that the message is only focused on Baltimore.
If it wasn’t for the ridiculous gerrymandering the state legislature created, perhaps then the candidates could zero in on Baltimore alone, but that cannot be. So candidates, stop beating a dead horse and talk about what you can do for everyone.
Consuelo Alexander, Glenelg
Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.