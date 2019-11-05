In the thousands of words about Elijah Cummings in The Baltimore Sun, I could not find out much about his children (“To many, Baltimore Rep. Elijah Cummings was an American hero. To his siblings, ‘he was so much more,'” Oct. 18).
I had to go to Wikipedia to find out he had a child from his first wife and two other children from “other relationships." How is this responsible behavior? How does this not contribute to the misery in the city with more children out of wedlock.
We should not be canonizing the former congressman. He’s not Martin Luther King Jr.
T. Kuhn, Columbia
Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.