Baltimore’s fiscal watchdog is victim of a ‘smear’ | READER COMMENTARY

In her recent commentary, Baltimore Inspector General Isabel Mercedes Cumming referred to “misinformation” being circulated about her and her office (”Baltimore inspector general: setting the record straight amid ‘misinformation,’” April 26). She was being polite. It is a smear campaign.
In my opinion, the campaign is intended to send the message that if you cross Marilyn or Nick Mosby or their friends, you do so at your own peril. The IG dared to challenge the actions of Ms. Mosby, Baltimore’s state’s attorney, and then found herself the target of insults and accusations of racism. It is the “stop snitching” mentality applied to city government.
The intimidation began after Ms. Cumming issued a report of an investigation done at Ms. Mosby’s request. Ms. Mosby asked the IG to review questions about her travel, private businesses and gifts she received.
The one adverse finding was rather trivial. The IG concluded that Ms. Mosby violated a city policy purportedly requiring approval by the board of estimates of all business travel, whether or not funded by the city. The city solicitor disagreed with Ms. Cumming’s interpretation of the policy. Even if the inspector general was correct, Ms. Mosby is a state official not subject to sanction by the city. At worst, it was a “try to do better next time” violation.
Nevertheless, Ms. Mosby and her allies went on a verbal offensive grossly disproportionate to the findings. Kobi Little, head of the city’s NAACP, alleged that the IG appears to target “African American elected leadership as well as African American vendors and contractors.”
A lawyer for Ms. Mosby accused Ms. Cumming of “ill intentions against Nick and Marilyn Mosby that appear to be personally, politically and even racially motivated.” Another lawyer, who denied he was speaking on behalf of the Mosbys, called Ms. Cumming “surreptitious, deceptive and downright sneaky.” He described her investigations as “biased and untrustworthy” and called on her to resign.
Her attackers have pointed to no credible evidence of actual wrongdoing, unless you count a single disagreement over the interpretation of a city policy. They have produced nothing to support their accusations of racism against Ms. Cumming, who is Latina.
The pushback against the IG is more than an attempted distraction from the Mosbys’ legal troubles. It is part of a struggle for power and influence within the city.
The Mosbys and their supporters have lashed out at others, including journalists and the prosecutors in charge of the federal investigation into their activities. But it is the attack on Ms. Cumming that is most damaging to the city.
City government and business leaders are anxious to persuade outside sources of investment and other financial help that the city is a good financial steward. A blatant attempt to neutralize the city’s fiscal watchdog is not helpful.
David Plymyer, Catonsville
