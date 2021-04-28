Baltimore’s fiscal watchdog is victim of a ‘smear’ | READER COMMENTARY

The one adverse finding was rather trivial. The IG concluded that Ms. Mosby violated a city policy purportedly requiring approval by the board of estimates of all business travel, whether or not funded by the city. The city solicitor disagreed with Ms. Cumming’s interpretation of the policy. Even if the inspector general was correct, Ms. Mosby is a state official not subject to sanction by the city. At worst, it was a “try to do better next time” violation.