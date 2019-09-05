New restaurant The Hot Bar and the debate about cultural appropriation and ethnic food

For me, the overriding question is: How does one approach a “different” cuisine, any cuisine? I have strived to approach this Hubei-inspired cuisine with research, respect and appreciation. I believe that it is my responsibility as a chef to do this as faithfully as I can. We at The Hot Dry do not use the appellation “authentic.” We do hope that our guests will find our hand-cut noodle dishes and our dumplings and buns to be delicious, unusual, and very satisfying. I have been asked, and will be asked again, the questions, “But why this Wuhan-inspired menu? Why these dishes and why here?’” My only answer is that I love the dishes. I love working with the flavors and the ingredients and the methods. I love preparing and serving the dishes and getting the feedback. I love the challenge of sharing this cuisine with people here in my city. A city that I love.