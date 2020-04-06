Foreign cruise lines should not get a bailout | READER COMMENTARY

Should they really be looking for a bailout from the U.S. government for a pandemic of which they play no small part (“Empty hotels. Idled tour buses. The pandemic is devastating tourism,” April 3)? The cruise industry’s avoidance of being held to U.S. health, safety and labor requirements has contributed to the rapid spread of a deadly disease. Now they sit with hat in hand, their stock values in tatters. Their financial wounds are self-inflicted and the disservice that they have done to their pandemic-affected passengers is unconscionable.