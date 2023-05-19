A basic misunderstanding of critical race theory | READER COMMENTARY

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Kids holding signs against critical race theory stand on stage near Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a frequent CRT critic, in Hialeah Gardens, Florida on April 22, 2022. (Daniel A. Varela/Miami Herald via AP) (Daniel A. Varela/AP)

Letter writer Ed Sanford (“In Baltimore, a tale of two department store experiences,” (May 16) brings up an all-too true tale of segregation and bias in the 1960s of Black and brown consumers at local department stores. Unfortunately, he has confused this reader with his criticism of critical race theory.

As I understand it, critical race theory, or CRT, is an academic and interdisciplinary examination of how laws, social and political movements are shaped by social conceptions of race and ethnicity. The word “critical” in the name is an academic reference to critical or analytical thinking rather than criticizing or blaming people.

Advertisement

I think CRT is attempting to offer a more accurate and inclusive understanding of African Americans in U.S. history than has been acknowledged in our nation’s collective myth.

— Anne T. Booher, Baltimore

Advertisement

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.