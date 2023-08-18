How does Catholic Relief Services justify such bigotry? | READER COMMENTARY

Once again, the church of my youth has let me down (“Job protections based on sex or gender identity do not extend to sexual orientation, Maryland’s top court rules,” Aug. 15).

After initially providing health insurance to the husband of a male Catholic Relief Services (CRS) employee, a higher-up later rescinded the coverage because it violated the Catholic Church’s opposition to same-sex marriage.

CRS is an organization that helps people across the globe. I wonder how its staff reconciles with the bigotry of its overlords. Until the Catholic Church truly recognizes the rights of all human beings, including those of gay men and women and women overall, I will never go back to it.

— Herb Cromwell, Catonsville

