Employment policies at CRS are confusing | READER COMMENTARY

I was a little confused by the apparently clear distinction made by Catholic Relief Services between gender identity and sexual orientation (”Job protections based on sex or gender identity do not extend to sexual orientation, Maryland’s top court rules,” Aug. 15). So, if a transgender person who identifies as male marries a cisgender female is that okay and they are both entitled to benefits? Or not, because a female at birth, he is married to a woman? Who determines his “sexual orientation?”

Conversely, if he marries a cisgender male, is that not okay because he identifies as male? Or do they both get benefits because he was born a female?

I think my head is going to explode with the lines that the courts and Catholic Relief Services have drawn. Lucky that they have thought this out and understand it.

— Susan Sachs Fleishman, Baltimore

