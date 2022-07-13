Finally, Anne Arundel holds title to Crownsville | READER COMMENTARY

The empty buildings of the Crownsville Hospital and their grounds have cost the state of Maryland about $1 million annually to maintain. File. (Joshua McKerrow/Capital Gazette). (By Joshua McKerrow, Staff)

I was pleased to read that the Board of Public Works voted to transfer the 459-acre Crownsville Hospital Center property to Anne Arundel County (”Maryland Board of Public Works OKs Crownsville Hospital Center transfer to Anne Arundel County,” July 6). I recommended this transfer to Gov. Martin O’Malley 15 years ago, but inertia and political intransigence, until now, were implacable barriers.

The required remedial costs can be expended over the years in phases. mitigating the financial impact. and federal moneys might also be available to supplement state and county funds. Development techniques and remediation technology have advanced since the first estimates were released 17 years ago.

Advertisement

This valuable and historic property can be tremendously productive if developed wisely in close consultation with adjacent residential communities.

— John R. Leopold, Pasadena

Advertisement

The writer, a Republican, served as Anne Arundel County executive from 2006 to 2013.

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.