Hospitals should refuse the unvaccinated | READER COMMENTARY

I thought of a good idea to keep hospitals clear of people who get COVID-19 and have refused to get the vaccine (”COVID hospitalizations in Maryland pass 1,000 for the first time since May,” Dec. 10). Hospitals should start requiring proof of vaccination to be admitted and get treated for COVID that has broken through the vaccine. Those who didn’t get vaccinated need to just go home and start calling their anti-vaxxer friends for more suggestions on what animal medicine they should take to get well.