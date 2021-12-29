xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Hospitals should refuse the unvaccinated | READER COMMENTARY

For The Baltimore Sun
Dec 29, 2021 2:06 PM
People wait in a long line outside a COVID-19 walk-in testing site, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Cambridge, Massachusetts. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File) (Michael Dwyer/AP)

I thought of a good idea to keep hospitals clear of people who get COVID-19 and have refused to get the vaccine (”COVID hospitalizations in Maryland pass 1,000 for the first time since May,” Dec. 10). Hospitals should start requiring proof of vaccination to be admitted and get treated for COVID that has broken through the vaccine. Those who didn’t get vaccinated need to just go home and start calling their anti-vaxxer friends for more suggestions on what animal medicine they should take to get well.

Problem solved for all the responsible people who have gotten the vaccine and have other health problems they need taken care of but can’t because the hospitals are full of anti-vaxxers.

Jeff Rew, Columbia

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.

