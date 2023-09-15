Pedestrians must exercise caution before entering a crosswalk — as state law requires | READER COMMENTARY

Peter Jensen may have returned from his vacation in California with a new set of rose-colored glasses in hand, but what would’ve prevented misunderstanding and saved lives would have been his first reviewing Maryland state law as it pertains to pedestrians and crosswalks before writing his monthly column (“Peter Jensen: A lesson from the Golden State on how to save lives one crosswalk at a time,” Sept. 11).

In sum, Maryland law states that pedestrians must stop and wait “at” crosswalks (and look both ways); vehicles must stop for pedestrians “in” crosswalks. Further, it is against the law to create an accident by deliberately entering the crosswalk in the path of a moving vehicle. It goes on to state that if either a pedestrian or the vehicle create an accident by not following the law, either can be held liable. That is to say that if and when Jensen graciously stops to wave a pedestrian across and is rear-ended, he may well be held responsible. He created the problem. And his column perpetuates the problem.

Don’t get mad at me, it’s the law as are red lights, stop signs and the like. It’s been a decade or so since I pointed out that pedestrian signs in this state incorrectly advise to “stop for pedestrians at crosswalk” as opposed to “stop for pedestrians in crosswalk,” the latter being the law. Drive down any of the major corridors (York, Reisterstown, Bel Air roads, etc.) and one crosses many crosswalks with pedestrians standing around with no intention of crossing. But, they are “at” the crosswalk and so by law, you should stop. But consider the traffic mayhem.

Ten years ago, police were writing up motorists for not stopping at a crosswalk in Monkton where people were just standing around, which is what finally motivated me to point out that the law states “in” and not “at” so change the signs. And to their credit, they have been.

Here’s one more point for Jensen and those out stretching their legs who are truly all about nature and the environment: The carbon footprint generated by the stop and go of a multi-ton vehicle is significantly more than the extra breath required of the pedestrian or cyclist waiting for it to pass. There’s your California “feel good” aspect to a law. And no, I’ve all but driven around the world and have yet to hit either a pedestrian or a cyclist or even a car for that matter.

— Peter Bell, Monkton

