Sun sports writer Ryan Morse covered the MIAA Cross Country Championships on Tuesday, Nov. 5 at McDaniel College (“Calvert Hall wins first MIAA A cross country championship since 2008; John Carroll, Friends victorious,” Nov. 5). I was so pleased that it was on the front page of the Sports section. As a former cross country assistant coach (2003-2016), I’m aware that The Sun does not put much ink into cross country meets, especially MIAA meets. Usually they just cover the championships. So with such sparse coverage, I believe it’s reasonable to ask that you get significant details right.
Above the title of the story was a photograph taken during the race. It appeared to be well into the race, as the field had thinned out. Indeed, the eventual winner, Owen Johnson of Calvert Hall, was leading. Two steps back was Henry Hardart of Archbishop Spalding who was actually considered a co-favorite to win the individual title. When I looked at the final results inside, his name did not appear.
After texting his former coach, Andy Witte, I found out that Henry had passed out during the race. He is OK now, but couldn’t finish the race. This was a significant omission in the story. A co-favorite passes out during the race and there’s no mention of it? Please respect the sport and write up the results as if they really mattered to you.
Steve Milmoe, Pasadena
