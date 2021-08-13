Does everyone now agree that quality social studies instruction is a priority? | READER COMMENTARY

Underlying this polarizing conversation is an area of agreement. All voices care deeply about social studies education and believe in its importance for a democratic society. As the article noted, “Maryland’s standards for teaching U.S. history and civics are considered by experts to be balanced and of high quality,” but standards mean little if teachers are not afforded the time, materials and preparation to teach them. Marylanders would benefit from considering not just what students are meant to learn about the past, but if systems provide them the opportunity to learn it at all.