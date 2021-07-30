True history of African American experience has been censored for too long | READER COMMENTARY

I read recently that France, the United States and Great Britain, countries that participated in the trans-Atlantic slave trade, while firmly refusing to pay reparations to the descendants of the slaves, actually compensated slave owners for a loss of their slaves as they were considered property. There is much that we do not know or understand about the plight and the history of various minorities, and immigrant groups in the U.S. Native American tribes too have been systematically decimated or marginalized, suffering family separation so their children’s acculturation and assimilation into white society could be accomplished through residential schools.