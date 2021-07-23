Fuss over critical race theory is historic-level silliness | READER COMMENTARY

It would be wonderful if people would quit dithering about threats that don’t exist. The fuss about critical race theory being forced on schoolchildren is only the latest in a long series of such follies (”Leonard Pitts Jr.: Critical race theory is this year’s ‘War on Christmas,’” July 12).
In plain English, people, no matter how smart you think your kids are, they lack both the knowledge and the intellectual development to study critical race theory, and no teachers in their right minds would attempt to teach it to them. In fact, the vast majority of social studies teachers are themselves untrained in the field, not having been to law school, and would not presume to teach what they do not know.
All the history teachers are trying to teach is history. Not hagiography, not fables, but history. It is highly appropriate that children who can see for themselves that they live in a complex and difficult present should learn, as far as their ability permits, that it arose from a complex and difficult past. If they learn to form judgments about the past — this was ugly, this was good, or at least had great potential for good — they will be better prepared to make good judgments about policy in the present, and their future depends on the capacity for good judgment about policy.
A good citizen is not an ignoramus.
Katharine W. Rylaarsdam, Baltimore
