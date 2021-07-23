Fuss over critical race theory is historic-level silliness | READER COMMENTARY

All the history teachers are trying to teach is history. Not hagiography, not fables, but history. It is highly appropriate that children who can see for themselves that they live in a complex and difficult present should learn, as far as their ability permits, that it arose from a complex and difficult past. If they learn to form judgments about the past — this was ugly, this was good, or at least had great potential for good — they will be better prepared to make good judgments about policy in the present, and their future depends on the capacity for good judgment about policy.