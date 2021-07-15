Don’t force feed critical race theory to children | READER COMMENTARY

As Mr. Pitts wrote, there are many things the white political right should fear, but “they fear nothing quite as much as the loss of their whiteness and its privileges.” Being white and a parent and having witnessed the public schools systematically devalue or rewrite the intent of the most valuable doctrine the Founding Fathers could have delivered, I worry where the country will be in 50 years. Not because I’m white. It’s a matter of where we’ve been and just how far we have come in the last 250 years. That is the history no longer being taught.