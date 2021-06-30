Teaching a more balanced view of history is no crime | READER COMMENTARY

My entire academic experience occurred in Maryland. I graduated from public high school in Baltimore County and later got a degree cum laude at Western Maryland College in 1975. My major was history. At no time in elementary school, high school or college was I ever taught about Harriet Tubman or Frederick Douglass, both Maryland natives. The first time I had any inkling of the the historical importance of the former was reading Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s “Black Profiles in Courage” in a Cumberland book shop in the 1990s. About the same time, I grasped the historical significance of Frederick Douglass when I bought a house on the street where he learned to read, which changed the course of history.