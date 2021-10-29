xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Advertisement
Advertisement

The discomfort of whites is no reason to stop talking about race | READER COMMENTARY

For The Baltimore Sun
Oct 29, 2021 10:00 AM
In this June 10, 2021, file photo, Ben Frazier, the founder of the Northside Coalition of Jacksonville chants "Allow teachers to teach the truth" at the end of his public comments opposing the state of Florida's plans to ban the teaching of critical race theory in public schools. (Bob Self/The Florida Times-Union via AP, File).
In this June 10, 2021, file photo, Ben Frazier, the founder of the Northside Coalition of Jacksonville chants "Allow teachers to teach the truth" at the end of his public comments opposing the state of Florida's plans to ban the teaching of critical race theory in public schools. (Bob Self/The Florida Times-Union via AP, File). (Bob Self/AP)

Regarding Michelle Deal-Zimmerman’s column on critical race theory (”Let’s be critical of the theory that race doesn’t matter,” Oct. 26), my son was three years old and in an upscale Howard County day care center when another child told him that he was Black. And thus, my son was robbed of his innocence. The incident forced my wife and I to deal with a subject that we had hoped wouldn’t have to be addressed at such a young age, made much harder because our light-skinned family looks like descendants of Thomas Jefferson.

I wonder if those persons objecting to the teaching of critical race theory because it makes some white students uncomfortable hold similar objections to teaching about the Battle of the Little Big Horn in June 1876 where five of the 12 companies of the 7th Cavalry, commanded by Lt. Col. George Armstrong Custer, were slaughtered, along with Colonel Custer, by Native American fighters. Such teaching might surely make some Native American students uncomfortable.

Advertisement

Analogous reasoning might also be applied to the bombing of Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941, by Japanese attackers that killed more than 2,000 Americans because its teaching might make some Japanese-American students uncomfortable.

And should we not teach about the monstrous acts of Adolf Hitler because German-Americans, children or adults, might be made uncomfortable?

Advertisement
Advertisement

If we all aren’t just a little uncomfortable in all of our histories and address the mistakes made, we will never be the America we purport to be — a country with “liberty and justice for all.”

J.P. Grant, Columbia

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Readers Respond

Advertisement
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement