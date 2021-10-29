The discomfort of whites is no reason to stop talking about race | READER COMMENTARY

Regarding Michelle Deal-Zimmerman’s column on critical race theory (”Let’s be critical of the theory that race doesn’t matter,” Oct. 26), my son was three years old and in an upscale Howard County day care center when another child told him that he was Black. And thus, my son was robbed of his innocence. The incident forced my wife and I to deal with a subject that we had hoped wouldn’t have to be addressed at such a young age, made much harder because our light-skinned family looks like descendants of Thomas Jefferson.