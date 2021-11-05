xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Critical race theory lacks certainty | READER COMMENTARY

For The Baltimore Sun
Nov 05, 2021 2:14 PM
Signs for Board of Education candidates are posted on Route 44 in Coventry, Connecticut where "critical race theory" became a dominant issue this fall. File. (Mark Mirko/Hartford Courant).
In a recent letter to the editor, J.P. Grant compares the teaching of critical race theory to the teaching of three historical events — the Little Big Horn, the attack on Pearl Harbor and the Holocaust. This is like comparing apples and oranges (”The discomfort of whites is no reason to stop talking about race,” Oct. 29).

One is a theory — that many people disagree with — and the other three are well-documented history. I don’t see how the author can possibly compare them.

Marc Wisner, Parkville

