The shooting of a police sergeant in Baltimore proves the criminals seem to have the upper hand

Mayor Young is quite prophetic in what he said, which is exactly why cops are hard to come by and also why Baltimore’s population is shrinking. When a man is standing in his front yard at 3 p.m. and is shot, it is definitely telling that the city is going to have to do a lot more than worry about plastic bags if it wants to keep on existing. Police Commissioner Michael Harrison has great hopes for turning things around, but it looks like the criminals are the ones in the driver’s seat steering Baltimore into the future.