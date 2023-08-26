Returning the U.S. to its former glory | READER COMMENTARY

Former New York mayor, as well as former personal lawyer for former President Donald Trump, Rudy Giuliani talks to members of the press before he leaves the U.S. District Court on May 19, 2023 in Washington, D.C. Giuliani has been sued by election workers Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss of Fulton County, Georgia, for defamation. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images) (Alex Wong/Getty Images)

As an independent citizen of our country, I had always been taught that “we” were a shining beacon on a hill. That shine, however, at times has become tarnished by moments in history that we can recall if we are honest with ourselves such as the war in Vietnam.

But in the coming weeks, perhaps, we the people can have a bit of that sheen restored when the law of our land outshines politics and criminals are put to justice (”Former President Trump says he will surrender Thursday in Georgia on charges tied to efforts to overturn 2020 election,” Aug. 22).

Advertisement

— Stephen R. Coar, Havre de Grace

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.