Ex-delegate: Crime strike force could lift Baltimore

It has been made clear that the Baltimore City State’s Attorney and her staff are overwhelmed with murder cases. The Baltimore Police Department suffers from a shortage of 500 vacancies and an overwhelmed homicide detective unit. The problem is a lack of funding. President Trump and Representative Cummings should come together and create adequate special funding in the new federal budget to help finance the strike force. Citizens in Baltimore and across the nation would be encouraged by such an effort. This development would be a major change in public safety for Baltimore that could result in saving lives.