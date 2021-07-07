Don’t knock Fox 45′s truth-telling on city crime | READER COMMENTARY

David Zurawik’s recent column comparing WBFF and WBAL programs on Baltimore’s problems dealing with crime puts the cart before the horse (”WBFF and WBAL offer two very different ways of examining Baltimore’s problems,” June 29). WBFF’s program was truthful about the present crime wave flooding the city. Baltimore is one of America’s most dangerous cities thanks mainly to progressive policies that deter police officers from doing their job. There’s no systematic racism involved in identifying who the perpetrators and victims are. Crime is crime, and you can’t sugar coat it or paint it as something else.