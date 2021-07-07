Don’t knock Fox 45′s truth-telling on city crime | READER COMMENTARY

David Zurawik’s recent column comparing WBFF and WBAL programs on Baltimore’s problems dealing with crime puts the cart before the horse (”WBFF and WBAL offer two very different ways of examining Baltimore’s problems,” June 29). WBFF’s program was truthful about the present crime wave flooding the city. Baltimore is one of America’s most dangerous cities thanks mainly to progressive policies that deter police officers from doing their job. There’s no systematic racism involved in identifying who the perpetrators and victims are. Crime is crime, and you can’t sugar coat it or paint it as something else.
WBAL’s program was informative about the future of Baltimore by reporting on ideas and programs that can make the city safer and a better place to live. But before we can focus on the future of Baltimore, we must immediately and directly deal with the present. Allowing the police to do their job with concrete backing from city politicians and prosecutors would be a good start. Let’s put the fire out first and then rebuild, not reverse.
Steven Lasover, Baltimore
