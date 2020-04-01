Stay-at-home order should come with the beneficial side effect of reduced crime | READER COMMENTARY

An unexpected and hopefully positive side effect to Gov. Larry Hogan’s “stay at home” order that went into effect Monday, March 30, at 8 p.m. could be a measurable reduction in crime (“In Baltimore, crime continues amid coronavirus, and a mayor’s job gets even tougher,” March 31).
With a much smaller number of people on the streets, as well as the police not having to worry (as much) about having “probable cause” to stop someone who is out past the curfew, the crime rate should take a significant plunge. Crimes such as robbery, rape, drug dealing and gun violence should all be lower. Baltimore could really use some good news, and less crime is certainly good news.
Steven Eisenberg, Owings Mills
