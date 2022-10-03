Something must be done about city crime | READER COMMENTARY

A bullet hole is left in the doorway of Alexander’s Tavern after a nearby shooting in Fells Point. Sept. 28, 2022 (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun). (Karl Merton Ferron)

While innocent people are out trying to support bars and restaurants, which suffered during the COVID-19 pandemic, another shooting occurs. And another and another (”Victim in Fells Point double shooting is server who had recently finished shift; second victim is in grave condition,” Sept. 30).

We don’t even blink an eye because shootings occur every day. And multiple shootings. I know our crime rate can’t be fixed overnight, but it’s getting worse and worse.

Tourism will continue to decline. Businesses will have to close up, and people will move away. How many more innocent people have to be hurt before we see some hope? Baltimore lost its “Charm City” title a long time ago.

— C. Billian, Pikesville

