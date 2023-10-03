Maryland should pursue more crime prevention strategies | READER COMMENTARY

Members of Safe Streets and the residents of Brooklyn Homes walked through the area encouraging the Baltimore community to stop the violence after the July mass shooting. File. (Kevin Richardson/Baltimore Sun). (Kevin Richardson )

Gov. Wes Moore says “creating new opportunities for young people to succeed in different areas will help fight juvenile crime and keep violence out of communities.” Some of these kids have already been snared by the justice system and need productive ways to be integrated back into the community (“Maryland Gov. Wes Moore warned of budgetary woes. What does that mean for state projects and financial planning?” Sept. 21).

Organizations such as Safe Streets and Never Use Alone attempt to intervene at crisis points, a service that may not have been available to those currently incarcerated or who have overdosed.

People serving their debt to society can demonstrate their rehabilitation by helping those on the outside. If a violent crime or overdose can be prevented, these individuals will have shown an ability to consider the community beyond themselves. A pilot project letting prisoners man crisis hotlines could possibly reduce the prison population on both ends.

— Eric Greene, Annapolis

