Invest in preventing criminal behavior, not in locking up more people | READER COMMENTARY

Dan Rodricks is spot on again (”If ‘defund prisons’ means transforming them, then by all means, let’s do it,” June 16). The first step in reforming prisons is to change the name of the correctional facility. We are not correcting the prisoners.
Furthermore, our public schools need to be much more than grades and math, science and English. School bullying, drugs, alcohol and lack of teaching ethics to kids are often the pathway to violence. Let’s think outside the box of locking them up and throwing the key away and find better ways to prevent illegal behavior.
Our nation spends so many trillions of dollars on wars inside and outside the United States. Some of that money is better spent on preventing crime or true rehabilitation of convicts. One ounce of prevention is better than a pound of therapy.
Dr. Bash Pharoan, Baltimore
