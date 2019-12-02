But we live with the never ending burden of the city’s incompetent management, lack of leadership and most of all not living up to their responsibility to listen to and address the concerns of all the citizens of Baltimore. It is clear that the most serious problem is public safety. As we are now on pace for yet another record year of more than 300 homicides, perhaps an all-time high, all we hear from the mayor and City Council is hand-wringing rhetoric, but little in the way of tangible actions. We have been strung along about development of a “crime reduction master plan” for the past year, but homicides and crime continue to grow, and there is a clear trend of these criminal activities extending into the heretofore “safer” areas of the city and into the county as well.