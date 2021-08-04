York Road is no place for a crematorium | READER COMMENTARY

We — the community, the zoning board, politicians and businesses — have a chance to stop practices that serve the values of commerce but that do not serve and, in fact, inflict pain on, on our communities of color primarily. I and my concerned neighbors on both the east and west sides of York Road envision a healthy, vibrant community and not one that continues to be sacrificed to the forces of economic growth with little regard for the health of its residents. Additional sources of air pollution will degrade the overall livability of this struggling, beautiful, challenged and vibrant place we call home.