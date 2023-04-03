Those who cause crashes bear a terrible burden | READER COMMENTARY

An overturned car is seen in between construction barriers on the Baltimore Beltway Interstate 695 near Woodlawn where six construction workers were killed in the crash north of Security Boulevard. March 22, 2023. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun). (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun)

Dan Rodricks recent column regarding the “unfairness of death” was beautifully written (”Dan Rodricks: Baltimore Beltway crash offers a hard life lesson on the randomness and unfairness of death,” March 24).

However, as a 95-year-old retired nurse, I perceived an avenue he neglected to navigate which is the the state of mind of the individual who was responsible for this disaster in the aftermath of the wreckage.

Advertisement

I’m certain that person would harbor guilt in her mind for the rest of her life for all the mayhem she created in one split second and she would constantly question herself. Why was she in such a hurry? Why wasn’t she more cautious? How can she ever ameliorate the misery she caused? How can she ever face the survivors or their loved ones after this accident and say “I’m sorry” enough? Could she ever change time and bring back normalcy?

These thoughts will forever weigh her down as she prays for forgiveness.

Advertisement

Thanks again to Dan Rodricks for his most thoughtful commentary and for also remembering the wisdom of Mike Royko as I was an avid reader of his columns in the Chicago Tribune.

— Gloria Stricklin, Westminster

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.