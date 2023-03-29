Beware the ‘motorized morons’ on the road | READER COMMENTARY

Drivers stand outside their vehicles near the front of a miles-long back-up on the outer loop of I-695 near Woodlawn as police investigate a deadly accident in a work zone. March 22, 2023. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun). (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun)

Why have our roads in and around Baltimore become so terribly frightening to drive on (”Footage from I-695 accident that killed six workers,” March 23)? I offer three types of drivers.

First are the speed merchants. They stealthily creep up on you from behind and blow by you at stultifying speeds. They are enamored with weaving in and around other vehicles and, yes, they are the ones who are trying to emulate what they see on gaming devices.

Second are the multi-taskers. These guys and girls usually have their heads down because they are obsessed with texting and are a fender bender just waiting to happen.

Third are the folks with an agenda. These are the ones who fail to realize there are any other drivers on the road because their agenda, however insignificant, trumps your agenda every time.

Then there are the ones, like myself, who still adhere to the speed limit and the rules of the road. Why? Because we truly want to live to see the next day when the motorized morons once again attempt to take over our roadways.

— Patrick R. Lynch, Towson

