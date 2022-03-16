Perhaps squeegee workers could pick crab meat | READER COMMENTARY

Seasonal workers have been coming to pick crabs on Maryland's Eastern Shore since the 1980s but problems with limited visas has reduced the number available to help. (Baltimore Sun)

Problem No. 1: There aren’t enough workers to pick the crab meat. (“Only one Maryland crab processor won the guest worker ‘lottery,’ and the rest worry about their futures,” March 11)

Problem No. 2. The squeegee workers are on the street asking for handouts of money.

Idea: Let’s get the squeegee workers to the Eastern Shore where they can pick the crab meat.

For certain, they will need to be taught. And perhaps they do not have a good work ethic, but some will learn. Add other unemployed persons living in the city to the crab industry. Perhaps that will relieve some of the pressure on both sides of the equation: “I need a job” versus “we need workers” right here in Maryland.

Zippy Larson, Baltimore

