The recent article concerning migrant women who pick crabs on the Eastern Shore does well to feature the voices of individuals who are rarely heard in the coverage of the U.S. guest worker programs (“‘I’m not here to take anyone’s job’: Mexican crab pickers quietly work in Maryland as immigration debate rages,” Sept. 25). As the article points out, women who pick crab on H-2B visas endure isolation, overcrowded housing and family separation. But the story only gives a glimpse into a few of the many issues faced by migrant worker women.