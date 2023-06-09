A consummate combination: crabs, beer and Jacques Kelly | READER COMMENTARY

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

For visitors, and Baltimoreans with no backyard, summertime means waiting for an invitation to an outdoor crab feast. File. (Patrick Smith/Baltimore Sun) (Patrick Smith / Baltimore Sun)

Another great article by the superb writer Jacques Kelly (”A good Baltimore crab night is messy and all about the people around the table,” June 3). He manages to revive memories of the best times of our youth. His article on sharing crabs with neighbors and family brought back many fond memories.

My folks, back in the 1950s, held their annual crab feast each August with bushels of crabs, cases of beer and cola all paid for by my parents and with Chinese lanterns my mother found somewhere strung up high along our patio to add to the summer ambience. Loch Raven Village turned in very late the nights of the August crab feasts. The best laughter and happiest faces.

They’ve all passed on now except for me, but those memories linger on. Thank you, Jacques Kelly, for your terrific articles.

— Susan Schroepfor Madden, Timonium

