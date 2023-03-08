PG hotel took in the ‘trash’ by hosting CPAC | READER COMMENTARY

As a lifelong citizen of Maryland, I am embarrassed and disgusted that the management of the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center in Prince George’s County put their profit motives above any ethical standards by allowing the Conservative Political Action Conference to use their facility for their event (”Trump pitches a sequel, but shies away from attacking rivals,” March 5).

It brought a wretched array of anti-American fools to our state like U.S. Rep. Marjorie “Traitor” Greene, and not the least of which is former President Donald J. Trump, who darkened our great state’s border with his presence as a “keynote” speaker. Who will the Gaylord welcome next? The Proud Boys? The Oath Keepers? How about the NRA or the KKK? They all have dirty money to spend.

I would have hoped that we could keep such classless trash out of Maryland and not stoop so low as needing to make money from them.

— William L. Opfer Jr., Bel Air

