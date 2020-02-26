The proposed sales tax on services bill (H.B. 1628) actually violates six out of 12 principles of good tax policy (“Expanding state sales tax to pay for school improvements would ‘destroy our economy,’ Maryland Gov. Hogan says,” Feb. 20). Additionally, we have supported two current bills, the Commission on Tax Policy Reform and Fairness (H.B. 185/S.B. 223) and the Maryland Tax Revision Commission (H.B. 765) and requested amendments to add at least one licensed Certified Public Accountant to these study groups to help craft good tax policy legislation. We have always volunteered to be at the table when legislators, the comptroller and the governor want our help in explaining the implications of proposed tax policies. In fact, we were at the table when the Tax Cut and Jobs Act was enacted to discuss the impact on Maryland taxpayers and the government.