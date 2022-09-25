Cox follows the loser’s path of personal attack | READER COMMENTARY

It is a well known political tactic that when you can’t beat your opponent by debating the issues and extolling your reputation and you are low in the polls, you attack his character (“Maryland GOP nominee Dan Cox knocks Democratic gubernatorial foe Wes Moore’s book in wake of lower polling, party disunity,” Sept. 19).

It is a Donald Trump tactic and one which Del. Dan Cox knows well. It is a last-ditch effort for Cox to also claim he was running “close” to Wes Moore even though he has spent only $500,000. A recent Goucher College poll showed Moore ahead of Cox 53% to 31%. Close? No way!

— Stas Chrzanowski, Baltimore

