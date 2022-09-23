Dan Cox offers yet another reason to vote for Wes Moore | READER COMMENTARY

Del. Dan Cox, left, the Republican candidate for governor of Maryland, gave an interview to the TV Free Baltimore streaming program in May. File. (Baltimore Sun staff). (Baltimore Sun staff)

Just when we thought Del. Dan Cox could not get more radical, he wants to ban Wes Moore’s 2010 book as campaign material (“Maryland GOP nominee Dan Cox knocks Democratic gubernatorial foe Wes Moore’s book in wake of lower polling, party disunity,” Sept. 19).

So as a steadfast Democrat, with a Republican candidate so far out there, you may think it’s not important to cast your vote for Wes Moore. But it is, even if you don’t 100% support him or voted for another candidate in the primaries, even if Maryland is a traditionally blue state. It seems inevitable that Moore will be our next governor — but maybe not.

Hillary Clinton seemed undefeatable in the 2016 elections. I’m convinced she lost because a large group of Democrats were so sure she’d be elected that they thought, “OK, I know Hillary will be our president but I want her to know she doesn’t have a mandate, so I won’t vote for her.” To me, that’s the only way Donald Trump could have prevailed. The Democrats put him in office.

Same with Brexit. The Brits “knew” that the United Kingdom would not leave the European Union, but they wanted the government to know that some changes needed to be made. So I’m thinking, they just didn’t cast a vote. Everyone was shocked at the outcome.

So please, even if you have some reservations, vote for Wes Moore. Or don’t be surprised if Maryland’s next governor turns out to be a Trump true believer. You can always address your grievances to Governor Moore after January 2023.

— Susan Sachs Fleishman, Baltimore

