Maryland vaccine distribution deserves failing grade | READER COMMENTARY

The inequities and the incompetence in the vaccine distribution system in the state of Maryland are astounding (”Maryland sending far more COVID vaccine to Six Flags in Prince George’s County than to Baltimore site,” Feb. 17). Distribution should be centralized at the state level and distributed according to population numbers for those who are currently eligible using mass vaccination centers. The current system pits county against county, and counties against city. People get their health care across county lines and indeed across the state. Get a system in place that is centrally organized, that informs individuals who are in the eligible group where they are in line and at a minimum gives an estimate of when they could expect availability of a vaccine.
For city residents, the system remains a mystery. A form goes into a mysterious “black box.” No word on who monitors or whether there is a queue. No ability to even attempt to schedule an appointment. The state’s acting health secretary clearly has never tried to access a vaccine. There are no “waiting lists,” just “no availability” red flags everywhere you turn. The state should get an independent, competent, logistics person to organize the distribution and do it centrally to provide equitable access and assist those who don’t have online access nor the ability to check sites minute by minute, day by day with fruitless hope to “score” an appointment.
The warts in our health care system and in the public health system have been exposed. Gov. Larry Hogan and acting Health Secretary Dennis R. Schrader get failing grades for implementation. They need a tutor who can rescue the state and offer hope to the residents and relief from the frustrating current system.
Kathy Helzlsouer, Baltimore
