Maryland vaccine distribution deserves failing grade | READER COMMENTARY

The inequities and the incompetence in the vaccine distribution system in the state of Maryland are astounding (”Maryland sending far more COVID vaccine to Six Flags in Prince George’s County than to Baltimore site,” Feb. 17). Distribution should be centralized at the state level and distributed according to population numbers for those who are currently eligible using mass vaccination centers. The current system pits county against county, and counties against city. People get their health care across county lines and indeed across the state. Get a system in place that is centrally organized, that informs individuals who are in the eligible group where they are in line and at a minimum gives an estimate of when they could expect availability of a vaccine.