More vaccine options critical to addressing COVID | READER COMMENTARY

Recently, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized Novavax’ protein-based COVID vaccine for people 18 and older in the United States. As our vaccine enters the U.S. market, the pandemic landscape today is very different from it was in early 2020 when that first case of coronavirus on U.S. shores was diagnosed in Washington state. Since then, we’ve been through so much as a nation, as a world community. We desperately want to claim victory over this pandemic. But it would be irresponsible to our public health ideals if we were to let up now (”Is the COVID pandemic over? President Biden says so, but Maryland experts say there are still a lot of cases and more may be coming,” Sept. 19).

Right now, we are at a critical turning point in the fight against COVID. Vaccines remain an important weapon in preventing the spread of the infection, but there is still much work to be done to build vaccine confidence both here in the U.S. and around the world. More vaccine options are needed to ensure all Americans are able to decide how to best protect themselves and their loved ones.

Quite simply, having more vaccine choices offers more protection. This is especially true in underserved regions and among those who are still holding out against immunization, for a variety of reasons. Many people have been eagerly awaiting vaccines that haven’t reached them for logistical reasons. Others have continued to resist, but not all resistance is created equal: some people are motivated by cultural mistrust, others have held out for religious reasons, and others have a more tangible suspicion of a technology with a short track record. As a practicing pediatrician, I saw firsthand how difficult it could be to introduce new vaccine options, and yet I also saw how worthwhile it is to make the effort. What applied then to parents pondering critical health decisions for their children applies now to the world.

Sadly, to date, the places where vaccination has penetrated the least has included parts of the world that need help the most. In Ghana, for example, only one in five people are fully vaccinated against COVID. Meanwhile, here in the U.S., one in four American adults are still not fully vaccinated. As long as people anywhere remain in danger, this is no time to deprioritize the fight.

On the global front, increasing vaccine uptake calls for new approaches, not just the same ones in greater volume. We need practical solutions to address challenges with vaccine supply, distribution logistics, limited resources in less-developed regions, and vaccine hesitancy in the more developed world. Fortunately, our traditional, protein-based vaccine is ready to enter the fight, and it is well-suited to overcoming the dual challenges of logistics and trust. It can be stored and transported without advanced refrigeration; it is compatible with existing production facilities in many parts of the world; it offers broad protection against different strains of the virus; and — because it has been developed through more traditional methods — it may win the trust of people who have been wary of other options.

If a vaccine created along more traditional lines eases that component of apprehension and inspires even a fraction of the world’s holdouts to roll up their sleeves, that’s a win worth pursuing.

And while ensuring global equitable access must be the goal, it’s important to remember that more developed economies still have gaps, too. By making more vaccine choices available, we can help drive primary vaccination deeper in areas of need, such as in low- and middle-income countries and among pediatric populations so children can stay in school. We can also set the stage for more effective booster campaigns ahead of a potential fall surge and consider the importance of annual revaccination.

When the pandemic began, one of the most important public health messages was that no one was safe until everyone was safe. What was true then remains true today. With the authorization of this vaccine, let’s revitalize our efforts to protect people from all diseases, not just COVID. By offering people a choice in their vaccine options, we can overcome this pandemic and be better prepared for those to come.

— Gregory M. Glenn, Gaithersburg

The writer is president of research and development at Novavax.

