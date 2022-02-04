The numbers show unvaccinated put their lives at risk | READER COMMENTARY

A recent letter to the editor from Mark Brenner (”COVID stats should reveal vaccination outcomes,” Jan. 31) stated that published COVID statistics would be more meaningful if the statistics compared the vaccinated to the unvaccinated. I agree. The Sun has not published such comparisons for Maryland residents. Perhaps the reason is that Maryland does not track key COVID statistical data by vaccination status.
The Indiana Board of Health, however, does keep such comparative data and the results shouldn’t be much different in Maryland. The results clearly show the value of vaccination. According to a Feb. 2 article in the NW Indiana Times, 1.6 million Indiana residents have been infected by COVID while 92% of those infected were not vaccinated. Indiana has a 56% vaccination rate.
The Indiana Board of Health data indicated that 99.92% of COVID hospitalizations during the pandemic were unvaccinated. The data shows that nearly 22,000 Indiana residents have died of COVID, while 99.96% of those deaths were unvaccinated people. If you do the math, only 9 of those 22,000 deaths were vaccinated.
What more evidence do we need that getting vaccinated virtually prevents death and hospitalization from COVID? In addition, vaccination results in a small percentage of people getting COVID infections. Hospitals and funeral homes are full of unvaccinated people. Vaccination is the solution for eliminating COVID yet millions of people reject the truth, refuse to be vaccinated and are, consequently, playing Russian Roulette with their lives.
Those who reject vaccination and convince others to decline the shots are responsible for causing unnecessary infections, hospitalizations and deaths.
Witold Skwierczynski, Catonsville
Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.