To win the war against COVID, everyone must do their patriotic duty | READER COMMENTARY

Consider our responses following previous attacks against the U.S. On Dec. 7, 1941, we lost nearly 2,500 Americans when Japanese aircraft attacked Pearl Harbor. After nearly a decade of reluctance to take part in thwarting fascism abroad, the Americans followed President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s call to defeat the Axis in Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. Once engaged in the effort, our commitment was colossal. Millions of men and women volunteered or were drafted into the armed forces. Women ran farms and worked in factories. No one could buy a new car. Food and gasoline was rationed. Our scientists traveled hither and yon to perfect nuclear energy before the Nazis could. Also after 9/11, we came together by submitting to airport checks and ceding some of our privacy to protect the homeland from foreign terrorists. When we were threatened, we came together and were unified in protecting all of America.