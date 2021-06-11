Passing on vaccine: Foolish move or brave self-sacrifice? | READER COMMENTARY

I am not that brave. I got the vaccine at the first chance back in February. Selfishly, I did not want to get sick or have it on my conscience that I might get someone else sick. Having my lungs turned to jelly and dying a miserable, lonely death gasping for air that just won’t come wasn’t for me. I wanted to be able to enjoy life again, to go out to restaurants, concerts, club meetings, festivals and church, to travel on a plane and visit distant places again without having to worry about quarantining, social distancing and wearing a mask. The only side effect I experienced was great relief at not having to worry that some person would infect me. I was thinking only of myself and those I love who are close to me, without a care for those poor people in foreign countries.