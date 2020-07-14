Stop COVID-19 treatment price gouging I READER COMMENTARY

Gilead Sciences, the makers of the new coronavirus drug Remdesivir, announced the drug will cost $2,340 for a typical treatment, and even more for those with private insurance (”Coronavirus drug price ‘an outrage’: $2,340 for remdesivir, or even more for those with private insurance,” June 29). It has been shown that when Remdesivir is taken for five days, it may shorten recovery time for mild cases. Charging patients thousands of dollars for a modest treatment during this public health crisis is a clear case of price gouging.