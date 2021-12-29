Are we learning from COVID-19 mistakes? | READER COMMENTARY

Reading the article, “COVID surge calls for more testing, but options are now more difficult to come by in Maryland” (Dec. 14), was painful. It is clear we have a reactive and Balkanized approach to a public health crisis that does not well serve the residents of our state.
There is every indication that COVID-19 has already become our fifth endemic seasonal coronavirus. Coronaviruses are the “common cold” viruses we all get every 2 to 3 years because they mutate slightly and our immunity to them wanes over months. Now, we have COVID-19 circulating but this common cold virus can kill you. All evidence points to the fact we will not see the end of COVID-19 as a potentially life-threatening “cold” anytime soon.
Testing for COVID-19 is not only the cornerstone of infection prevention in the house, school and work, it is also the cornerstone to epidemic control efforts and surveillance. Equally important is that testing is this basis for treatment. New direct acting antivirals and monoclonal antibodies work by blocking viral replication which is peaking at about the time someone is becoming symptomatic. COVID-19 replication is fast with most people clearing the virus within a week after symptom onset. Thus, there is a short period of time to achieve effective treatment with antivirals. They work best if used at the onset of symptoms and access will need to be paired with accessible and rapid testing.
Private urgent care centers, primary care offices, pharmacies and hospital emergency departments should not act as our COVID-19 testing and treatment centers. They have a broader mission, are costly to patients and payers, very often have delayed results and are not built to safely handle the transmission risks of airborne contingent within their clinical space. Home-based testing (when accessible) dissociates testing from public health surveillance and now, importantly, treatment. With the amount of federal money invested thus far, there was opportunity and still time to build public-private partnerships across the state to implement designated “Respiratory Viral Testing, Treatment, and Vaccine Centers.”
Modeled off urgent care centers, these could be designed for efficiency and safety while staffed and managed by our private health care sector through state contracts and stocked with rapid PCRs (which can test for a panel of most respiratory viruses), monoclonal antibodies, antivirals and vaccines supplied by the state. It’s about time to implement some lasting improvements in our public health measures.
Anthony Amoroso, Towson
