Are we learning from COVID-19 mistakes? | READER COMMENTARY

Testing for COVID-19 is not only the cornerstone of infection prevention in the house, school and work, it is also the cornerstone to epidemic control efforts and surveillance. Equally important is that testing is this basis for treatment. New direct acting antivirals and monoclonal antibodies work by blocking viral replication which is peaking at about the time someone is becoming symptomatic. COVID-19 replication is fast with most people clearing the virus within a week after symptom onset. Thus, there is a short period of time to achieve effective treatment with antivirals. They work best if used at the onset of symptoms and access will need to be paired with accessible and rapid testing.