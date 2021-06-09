Thanks for the daily COVID-19 statistics | READER COMMENTARY

Each day as I open The Baltimore Sun, I turn to the second page to read the article describing Maryland’s COVID-19 statistics (”Half of all Marylanders have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, state says,” June 8). Those articles have brought both sadness and joy, as they chronicle the rise and fall of hospitalizations and deaths, cases and vaccinations.
I frequently see the same bylines — Colin Campbell, Christine Condon, Phil Davis, Alex Mann — and others. It can’t be a favorite assignment to write these articles, but within space constraints, these mostly young reporters have helped us place pandemic numbers in context, found relationships in the data and pointed to meaningful changes.
Perhaps like the reporters writing the COVID stats articles, I have become very tired of bad news. I want better times. May and June have offered greater hope than in previous months as more and more people got vaccinated, Gov. Larry Hogan gradually lifted restrictions on gathering with others, and the number of new deaths fell below 10 almost every day since mid-May.
Every death is sad. Moreover, every death indicates hundreds more are infected, many of whom will need to be hospitalized and they won’t all live through it. We could see another fall surge like last year, though it should be dampened by the vaccine. I hope the reporters who have been informing us during the pandemic continue to develop and prosper at the Sun. I will continue to look for their bylines with hope for better news.
Susan Wierman, Towson
