COVID stats should reveal vaccination outcomes | READER COMMENTARY

Publishing the cumulative COVID-19 statistics daily has become mostly worthless. I doubt many readers notice it anymore. It’s just “noise” (”How are Maryland COVID cases, vaccinations and other metrics trending? Here are the latest numbers,” Jan. 30).
To make the numbers meaningful, I would suggest printing the weekly statistics and splitting the numbers between vaccinated and unvaccinated. I believe that those numbers would show how the surge in hospitalizations and deaths are primarily an issue for the unvaccinated who have chosen to take that chance. It might also convince some of those people to go get the vaccine which would be a very worthwhile use of the space.
Mark A. Brenner, Baltimore
